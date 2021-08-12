Sterling: Grealish could help me score more goals

Raheem Sterling is hopeful that Jack Grealish’s arrival at Manchester City will increase his chances of achieving his goal.

After the British record PS100m move to Etihad Stadium by former Aston Villa captain, the 26-year old is eager to link up with Grealish, his England teammate.

Sterling scored just 14 goals in all competitions last season for Pep Guardiola’s team – 17 less than 2019/20. However, Grealish and Sterling are looking to score more.

Sterling stated, “They’ve signed a fantastic player who wants to be the best.” Sterling stated, “I believe there’s no better place for him to do this.”

Grealish made his Manchester City debut in Saturday’s Community Shield defeat to Leicester

He is an aggressive player who wants to win the ball.

It adds another player creative to the team, which is something I’m really excited about. I hope he can help me add some more goals.

It is always good to have good players in your team. This is an excellent player who I think can have a long and successful career.”

Sterling’s form was not as good last season, but he was one the standout performances for England during the run to Euro 2020.

He feels refreshed after a long break and is now ready to face the Premier League.

Sterling says he is ‘raring’ to get back to full fitness following his summer break

Sterling stated, “It’s great to be home.” Although the first few days can be a little rusty at times, it’s great to be back. After a wonderful summer vacation, I’m ready to return to my training.

It is thrilling and I look forward to it. “I have all of my energy and focus to go into this season, and it is really exciting.

Champions City will defend their title against Tottenham this Sunday. Live on Sky Sports.

Sterling stated, “We enjoyed being champions but it’s over. It is over. We aren’t going to win the trophy this year because we look back on last season.

We know exactly what to do. Now we need to get out there fast and play football. That is the most important thing.

