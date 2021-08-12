The iPhone’s best-kept secrets and most ignored features. Feature

Mistakes happen. They can be easily undone with the iPhone. To undo, just shake the phone.

While the Mac has Command-Z, the iPhone has its own unique way of fixing typing mistakes: Shake to Undo. Since 2009, iOS 3 (now called iPhone OS) has allowed you to shake your iPhone to undo or go back. It’s also one of the most neglected features in iOS. Of course, there are a ton of other shortcuts on the iPhone that you may be missing out on.

- Advertisement -

Instead of a button on the iOS system or symbol to undo, all you have to do is shake your iPad or phone. For most iPhone users it’s a forgotten feature, but writer John Gruber recently gave it newfound attention with a thoughtful analysis and the revelation that it was actually originally conceived as a joke.

It’s just a reminder of the fact that this feature is available: If you need to undo anything on your iPhone simply shake it.

iOS users have Shake to Undo enabled. This allows them to quickly correct mistakes such as shaking to undo writing in text, shaking to undo saving an email or shaking to undo entering in Notes.

Although Shake to Undo is something I use quite often, I am always unsure if I should. It’s as simple as hitting the backspace key. Sometimes, the Undo popup will appear by chance. This can cause problems.

- Advertisement -

Shake to Undo is a very popular app that I use on my iPhone for texting, accidentally deleting emails, and moving photos to the wrong place.

By default, shake to undo is on. It’s easy to disable shake to undo if it isn’t your thing.

These steps will turn off the shake to undo.

1. Navigate to the Settings page of your iPhone

2. 2. Tap on “Accessibility”.

3. 3. Tap on “Touch”.

4. To turn on Shake to Undo, tap the bubble

Tap the bubble to turn off Shake to Undo

Credit: MASHABLE

If you don’t love the Shake to Undo option, you can always slide your fingers from left to right across the screen.

Apple has added an additional way to undo typing or undo something that you have deleted. Although it can seem awkward, you will be able to undo or reverse your previous action by simply moving three fingers left to right.

Now that you’ve mastered Shake to Undo and swipe to undo, check out some of these other iPhone keyboard shortcuts to speed up your typing even more.

- Advertisement -

This article was originally published August 2018 and has been updated August 2021.

Publited at Thu, 12 August 2021 02:05:05 +0000