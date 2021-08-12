These are the 2021 Best 4K Projectors

August

12, 2021 Read for 6 minutes

Disclosure: We aim to highlight products and services we believe you will find useful and interesting. Entrepreneur might receive a portion of any revenue from sales made by our partners if you buy them.

- Advertisement -

Projectors have become increasingly popular to watch movies at home, despite the fact that televisions are still common in homes. There is almost nothing more romantic for movie buffs than watching cinematic masterpieces on a huge 100-inch screen.

It’s now easier and more cost-effective to purchase a projector thanks to technology advances. There are many options available, whether you want to play big-screen games or an ultra-high-end cinema projector.

Earlier, we assisted you in selecting the best projectors for work-from-home meetings and cinematic experiences. We are here to assist you in selecting the right 4K projectors for your home.

- Advertisement -

The Best 4K Projectors Overall Xgimi Horizon Pro ($1,699)

The Best Home Theater Projector for 4K: BenQ HT5550 ($2,532)

The Best 4K Budget Projectors: AAXA4K1 ($850).Also available atOther retailers

Best 4K Projector for Gaming: Optoma UHD38 ($1,399)Also available atOther retailers

The Best 4K Short Throw Projector BenQ TK700STi ($1,699)

The Best 4K Ultra-Short Throw Projectors: Optoma CinemaX P2 ($3,200)Also available atOther retailers

The Best Native 4K Projector JVC NX7 (8,975)Also available atOther retailers

Best 4K Projector Overall: Xgimi Horizon Pro ($1,699)





__S.57__ __S.55____S.57__

There’s a lot to like about the Xgimi Horizon Pro. The Horizon Pro boasts best-in class audio with its dual Harman Kardon 8W speakers. The brightness of 2,200 ANSI lumens holds up under conditions with a fair amount of ambient lighting. Android TV 10 supports streaming via apps like YouTube and Hulu.

A wide range of image adjustment options, including auto focus and auto horizontal/vertical keystone, make it easy to use. 3D compatibility allows you to watch your 3D Blu-rays. The Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector is a great choice. It’s simple to setup, offers many smart features and has superior sound quality.

BenQ HT5550 (4K) Home Theater Projector ($2,532)





__S.70__ __S.68____S.70__

Providing 100% DCP-P3 and 100% Rec.709 color coverage, the BenQ HT5550 is an excellent 4K home theater projector. The colors are very accurate, and the contrast is excellent. There are a number of ports, including a pair HDMI inputs and RS-232 ports. These allow you to hook up almost any device you want.

It has a variety of installation options, including a 2-D lens shift and 1.6x Zoom. This makes it easy to set up. The HT5550 has a 4K resolution, 3840 x 2160. The 1,800 lumens of the HT5550 should be capable to withstand certain ambient lighting.

- Advertisement -

The BenQ HT5550 is capable of HDR10 or HLG content. The HT5550 is a great choice for home cinemas due to its 3D capabilities and excellent image quality.

Best 4K Projector for Budget: AAXA4K1 ($850).





__S.84__ __S.82____S.84__

The AAXA4K1 projector is a budget-friendly 4K model that costs less than $1,000. The 1500 lumens of LED lighting provide a vivid image that is able to withstand moderate ambient light. The 4K1 is capable of producing a true 8-million-pixel image at 3840×2160 pixels.

You can connect a variety of devices using the pair of HDMI ports. The excellent picture quality and LED light source lasts up to 33,000 hours. The setup is made easier by the electronic focus. The AAXA 4K1 weighs in at 3.8 pounds with dimensions 3.27 x 2.83 x 1.94 inches. It is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around.

Optoma UHD38 is the best 4K projector for gaming ($1,399)





__S.97__ __S.95____S.97__

The Optoma UHD38, also available at other retailers, has a low input lag of just 4.2ms for 1080p and 16ms for 4K as well as an impressive refresh rate (240Hz) that makes it the most powerful gaming projector on the market. The 4000 ANSI lumens brightness can withstand even when the lights are on. The UHD38 can be used to connect a new-generation console such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Optoma’s black levels with dynamic black technology are very solid. Its high contrast ratio of 1,000,000 to one means that it will be great for both movies and games. Mounting the UHD38 is easy thanks to a +40-degree keystone correction, and a 1.1x zoom.

There are many inputs and outputs, including two HDMI ports and an Ethernet jack. VGA, Ethernet host and USB host all have 3.5mm audio out jacks. The Optoma UHD38 is capable of high refresh rates, low input latency gaming, and displaying rich detail due to its 8-segment colour wheel.

The Best 4K Projector for Short Throw: BenQTK700STi (1,699)





__S.110__ __S.108____S.110__

Capable of producing a 100-inch image from about six-feet away from the screen, BenQ’s Tk700STi is a short-throw gaming projector. The projector can play at 4K 60Hz (16ms) or 1080p gaming @ 240Hz (with just 4.16ms input lag).

Bright and accurate colors can be achieved thanks to the 96% coverage of Rec.709, with a 3,000 ANSI lumin light source. The TK700STi can be used for both movies and gaming. The TK700STi comes with an Android TV streaming stick. It has a number of HDMI ports, including an RS232 port and a USB header. There is also an audio output jack. The TK700STi is capable of producing a 4K HDR image using pixel shifting.

Optoma CinemaX® P2 (4K Ultra-Short Throw Projector) $3,200





__S.123__ __S.121____S.123__

The Optoma CinemaX P2 is a projector with a very short throw that can produce large screens in small spaces. The CinemaX P2’s low throw ratio means that it can cast images up to 100 inches or more from just a few inches away.

The P2 uses pixel-shifting technology to create a 4K image. The 6-segment RGBRGB colour wheel provides accurate colors, while the laser light source produces high levels of brightness and a long lamp life of 30,000 hours.

The soundbar features a 40W speaker with 2 full-range speakers and 2 subwoofers. It also has a built-in soundbar that provides excellent sound quality. Smart home integration allows you to connect your P2 with smart devices via voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, or IFTTT support. The CinemaX P2 can play everything, from 4K HDR videos and 3D movies to casual gaming.

JVC NX7 is the best native 4K projector ($8,975)

Credit:

__S.138__

JVC

__S.140__

Many 4K projectors use pixel shifting to produce a 4K image on screen. However, the JVC NX7, also available at other retailers, includes a native 4K processor. It can produce a 4096×2160 image using pixel-shifting technology. It’s only 1,900 lumens bright. It’s also easy to link with a pair HDMI ports, an RS232 port, Ethernet jack and a USB header.

The NX7 projector is cinema-quality and has outstanding color accuracy. It also offers the best in-class black levels and contrast. You can use HDR10 or HLG. It can also handle 3D content. The NX7 brings life-like, mind-blowing visuals to your home theatre with its LCoS projection technology.

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 20:09.42 +0000