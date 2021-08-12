These are the most stunning road trips to take in Britain, which rival NC500. Full list

Ed stated: “Stretching from Irvine in the North, Ballantrae to the South and New Cumnock to the East, there are plenty of things to see and attractions that are unique to this area, including beaches, harbours and stately residences.”

Fife Coastal Route (77 miles)

This route follows the Firth of forth coast and includes “the Royal Burgh of Culross”, the historical town of St Andrews, as well as the stunning fishing homes in the East Neuk region.

- Advertisement -

A highlight of the trip is to visit Dunfermline Palace & Abbey, where you can see the gravesite of Robert the Bruce.

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 21.43:41 +0000