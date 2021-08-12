This luxurious massage chair is on sale to make you feel like royalty Take 39% Off

The Ador AD Infinix Massage Chair is now on sale at 39%. Take one home starting August 12 for just $1,799.99

You deserve the royal treatment. Whether you could use a little relaxation to relieve some stress or need to soothe your sore muscles after finally doubling down on your at-home workout routine, the best way to relax like royalty is with a super deluxe massage chair in your home.

The Ador AD Infinix Massage chair is on sale at 39%. You can get a massage whenever you like. The chair features 18 airbags for compression, lumbar heating and 8 preset massage programs. This is just the beginning. The Infinix will scan your entire body to determine key points. So that it can apply the proper pressure, the Infinix scans your shoulders, neck and back. This means that you will receive a customized massage tailored to your needs every time.

There are five massage options available: kneading and tapping, knocking, knead-and tap or shiatsu. You’ll be able to feel the massage all the way from the neck down, up to the top of your hamstrings, and even your upper thighs. The headrest allows you to recline backwards and feel the zero gravity effects. You can also listen to your favourite tunes through the speakers. You can connect your phone via Bluetooth to make calls while you massage, if desired.

Take a look at the details:

The relief preset is great for those who are still recovering from an intense workout. You need a little boost in your energy to start the day. Select the energy preset. And on the days where working from home is stressing you out, try the calming preset. You can choose any program with ease using the remote or side panels controls.

The Ador AD-Infinix Massage Chair regularly costs $2,999, but you can slash nearly 40% off for a limited time and snag it for only $1,799.99.

