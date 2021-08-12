Time and dates for Diablo 2, early access codes, news, previews, and more on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Blizzard, a Diablo 2 developer is about to release the beta version of Resurrected on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.
Diablo 2 Beta will be released on August 13, with a launch time of 6 p.m. BST in the UK. The beta is open to all fans until August 17th at 6 pm BST
Fans must order the Diablo 2 beta early access beta on their preferred platform to receive an invitation code.
Pre-load the beta now to get your copy.
You don’t have to pre-order Diablo 2; an open beta is planned for the weekend.
Open beta can be downloaded on all platforms and does not require any pre-purchase. The closed beta ends on August 17th, so you can pre-load open beta.
It’s important to mention that Xbox Gold must be purchased in order for Diablo 2 Beta to launch and early access. For the open beta, it is not required.
PlayStation Plus is not required to play Diablo 2 Beta Tests, but it is necessary for launch-day online play.
Unfortunately, Diablo 2 Resurrected beta will not be available on Nintendo Switch.
Blizzard has more to say: “While Open Beta is not available on the Nintendo Switch, the Heritage of Arreat transmog to Diablo III will be made available to pre-order to all players on Nintendo Switch on the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected across all platforms on September 23.”
The Diablo 2 Beta will offer fans five classes to choose from, as well as two new ones, in terms of content.
The Paladin, a hammer-wielding Paladin and Druid are two new characters. You can also play the Sorceress and Barbarian as well as the Amazon.
Blizzard explained that the Druids were a nomadic tribe hailing from the wild lands of Scosglen.
The home of Druids, rugged and lovely, is filled with Werewolves. The Druids have to give up their humanity in order to rule these wilds and survive.
On the other side, Paladins use holy magic as well as swords to defeat demons.
You can even enjoy multiplayer across platforms with up to 8 people.
The session is enhanced by the addition of complementary skills, which help one another in battle. Monster hit points and experience are also important. Additionally, the number of items drops as more people join.
“Additionally players have the option to battle each other, or claim the ear of a competitor in PvP combat.
Multiplayer will also be available. Players can play Act I: The Sightless Eye, and Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei.
