Time and dates for Diablo 2, early access codes, news, previews, and more on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Blizzard, a Diablo 2 developer is about to release the beta version of Resurrected on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Diablo 2 Beta will be released on August 13, with a launch time of 6 p.m. BST in the UK. The beta is open to all fans until August 17th at 6 pm BST

Fans must order the Diablo 2 beta early access beta on their preferred platform to receive an invitation code.

Pre-load the beta now to get your copy.

You don’t have to pre-order Diablo 2; an open beta is planned for the weekend.

Open beta can be downloaded on all platforms and does not require any pre-purchase. The closed beta ends on August 17th, so you can pre-load open beta.

It’s important to mention that Xbox Gold must be purchased in order for Diablo 2 Beta to launch and early access. For the open beta, it is not required.

PlayStation Plus is not required to play Diablo 2 Beta Tests, but it is necessary for launch-day online play.