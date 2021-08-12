To return the child, parents will need to sign a letter stating their stewardship. To school

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Public Education has asked that all school members, including students and parents, comply with the safety measures for safe returning to their schools, just a few days after the announcement of the return of face-to-face classes.

Parents must sign and return a letter accepting responsibility to ensure that their child is enrolled in school.

In an early morning press conference at the National Palace Secretary of Public Education Delfina Gomez gave instructions to all educational institutions to ensure the protection of returning students.

He also explained the steps parents should take before their child attends face-to-face class. This will help to prevent the spread of the disease.

The correct use of antibacterial gel, face masks and temperature monitoring before leaving the house are some of the regulations.

If symptoms are suspected, please call the number above to have the protocol completed and any further steps taken. They are also asked to provide them with a prescription for gel or face masks, and to sign a commitment letter authorizing the child to go to school. The temperature will be taken by a committee and teachers will monitor the classrooms. Gomez Alvarez explained.

The education facilities will require frequent hand washing and the application of antibacterial gel. Continuous supervision for the proper use of masks is required.

The absence of a flag ceremony will not be tolerated to keep people away. A healthy distance will also be maintained and open space will be used during class.

The agency committed to notify the appropriate health authorities immediately in the event that Covid-19 is infected.

According to the SEP, parents and students could experience emotional reactions after 16 months of confinement. She will therefore offer psychological-emotional support as well as courses.