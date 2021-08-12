UK is ranked second in the travel cost test costs surpassing Spain & Turkey

Around the globe, governments enforce testing regulations for anyone who wants to travel across their borders. A new study has shown that the UK is charging more to its citizens for PCR testing than France, Spain, Greece and Turkey.

Only the US beat UK, with tests averaging at PS119.

The cost of this service increases to PS237 per couple, and PS476 for four people.

Portugal was ranked as the third most expensive country in the survey.

According to experts, the cost of these tests was around PS85 per test.

France and Turkey were, however, at the lower price end of the spectrum.

The average travel PCR cost in France was PS42.

This cost can be halved in Turkey where the test averages PS21 per person.

Cosmin Sarbu is head of Admiral’s travel insurance. She said that prices for PCR testing vary widely between countries. “Our research also shows that UK residents tend to pay more than people who live abroad for the same test.”

Spain was fourth, with Germany, Jamaica and Greece coming in at sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.