Warning: Passport loss for Brits due to PS2,600 vacation The ‘little-known” expiry rule

She explained that if you look in your passport, the expiry date will be visible – then take a second glance at the issue date.

“In my instance, the date of issue was September 15, 2011.

Add ten more years and I got to September 15, 2021. That was a lot of time, so my passport didn’t have enough time.

You can ignore the expiry date of your passport. It doesn’t matter anymore.

“Just take a look at the issue date.”

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 11:02:55 GMT +0000