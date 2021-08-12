Warzone Anti Cheat News coming with the Call of Duty Cold War Season 5 Update

Developers Raven Software has confirmed a new ban wave that has removed thousands of accounts from Call of Duty Warzone ahead of Season 5.

It has been done many times before and has not stopped cheaters from continuing to cheat.

Fans have high hopes for the future, as they share something new this time.

Raven Software shared its latest set-up to stop cheating accounts and also revealed that there were more future plans.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that we will receive additional Warzone Anti Cheat support in Season 5. However, there is a chance of another announcement.