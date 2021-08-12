Xbox Game Pass doesn’t offer a free item for Games with Gold.

The Xbox Game Pass is the subscription service that gets the most love from Microsoft, and there are even rumours that the tech giant is planning to get rid of Xbox Live Gold and Games with Gold with it.

Xbox Game Pass is the place to be for some of the most exciting games. It offers a wide variety of genres and gaming experiences.

- Advertisement -

However, both subscriptions share one thing: The Xbox Free Play Days program.

Microsoft offers free play days to gamers with Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Network subscriptions. This allows them to test out complete games without any cost.

These are only for a limited time, however, they provide the complete experience.

The latest game event features a new genre of video games that aren’t being properly supported on Xbox Game Pass or Games with Gold.