Xbox One now has Car Mechanic Simulator 2121 S

It is our pleasure to share the release ofCar Mechanic Simulator 2021The newest edition in our most-sold series,

Car Mechanic Simulator 21 is a highly realistic simulation. You will be a rookie garage owner and work on over 4000+ parts. You will need to increase your garage’s capabilities, purchase new workspace and invest in more equipment. You will repair, modify, rebuild, and test cars. You are looking for vehicles at a new auction house.

You can also visit barns like in CMS 2018.. There could be many cars to repair. Although orders can be generated in infinite numbers, there are also story missions that are unique and difficult. This edition allows you to project your car.

Two DLCs are available on release day.Nissan DLCIncludes 4 Nissan licensed cars: 1969 Nissan 240z and 1999 Nissan Silvia S13. 2009 Nissan GT-R. 2013 Nissan 370Z. Engines (includes engine tuning pieces): 6L24, I4 SR20DET. V6 VR38DETT. V6 VQ37VHR.

Electric Car DLCIncludes 4 EVs: 2018 Atom 330 (2018), 2016 Atom Renton (2013), 2013 Autotutto Lavetino (2013), and 2013 Elenti Izi (2013).

Features of the product 72 cars to fix

Over 4000 unique parts

There are infinitely many orders that can be randomly generated

Car auctions

Barn find

Junkyard hunting

Story missions handcrafted

System for upgrading skills and the garage

Car tuning

There is endless gameplay

Time trial on the race track Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is now available Car Fluids

New dirt mechanics for car washing

Spacious open plan garage

Dent is a new type of damage for the body.

Painting mechanical parts for cars

New engine sounds

Minigames

Brake lathe

System for quality improvement

Fuseboxes

Parking System Upgrade

Salvage Auctions

Revised part examine mode

Body parts that can be customized visually

Auto Configurator

Rusted bolts

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021S on the Xbox Store.