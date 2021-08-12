Quantcast
Xbox One now has Car Mechanic Simulator 2121 S

It is our pleasure to share the release ofCar Mechanic Simulator 2021The newest edition in our most-sold series,

Car Mechanic Simulator 21 is a highly realistic simulation. You will be a rookie garage owner and work on over 4000+ parts. You will need to increase your garage’s capabilities, purchase new workspace and invest in more equipment. You will repair, modify, rebuild, and test cars. You are looking for vehicles at a new auction house.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

You can also visit barns like in CMS 2018.. There could be many cars to repair. Although orders can be generated in infinite numbers, there are also story missions that are unique and difficult. This edition allows you to project your car.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
Two DLCs are available on release day.Nissan DLCIncludes 4 Nissan licensed cars: 1969 Nissan 240z and 1999 Nissan Silvia S13. 2009 Nissan GT-R. 2013 Nissan 370Z. Engines (includes engine tuning pieces): 6L24, I4 SR20DET. V6 VR38DETT. V6 VQ37VHR.

Electric Car DLCIncludes 4 EVs: 2018 Atom 330 (2018), 2016 Atom Renton (2013), 2013 Autotutto Lavetino (2013), and 2013 Elenti Izi (2013).

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Features of the product

  • 72 cars to fix
  • Over 4000 unique parts
  • There are infinitely many orders that can be randomly generated
  • Car auctions
  • Barn find
  • Junkyard hunting
  • Story missions handcrafted
  • System for upgrading skills and the garage
  • Car tuning
  • There is endless gameplay
  • Time trial on the race track

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is now available

  • Car Fluids
  • New dirt mechanics for car washing
  • Spacious open plan garage
  • Dent is a new type of damage for the body.
  • Painting mechanical parts for cars
  • New engine sounds
  • Minigames
  • Brake lathe
  • System for quality improvement
  • Fuseboxes
  • Parking System Upgrade
  • Salvage Auctions
  • Revised part examine mode
  • Body parts that can be customized visually
  • Auto Configurator
  • Rusted bolts
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021S on the Xbox Store.

PlayWay SA

19
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 has a new product and a well-established player base. You will start as the new owner of your car garage, and you’ll work your way up to becoming a service king. You will be able to get your hands dirty with this highly detailed simulation game that pays great attention. You will be working on over 4000 unique parts as well as 72 vehicles. Get ready to get into a highly realistic garage environment.
You can expand your services portfolio by purchasing new equipment and work space. You can repair, modify, rebuild, and test cars. Visit a local Auction House to buy vehicles in various conditions. You can also try your luck at the barns if you are feeling fortunate. You might find hidden treasures in some of these barns.

You will be busy for quite some time with the inexhaustible number of orders that you can generate. You might be up to a bigger challenge, so you can try your hand at specially designed story missions. Every mission has its own set of challenges and requirements.

It’s time to upgrade your workshop. Buy your car and transform it into a showpiece. You can transform a rusty car into a perfect vehicle. It’s time to get your hands dirty.

