A new song is released by Sir Ringo Starr, the Beatles drummer – WATCH

He said about the EP, “I have been saying that I want to only release EPs at the moment and this is my next EP.” It’s been a great blessing to be able collaborate with many amazing musicians. Some I have worked with previously and others that I made new acquaintances.
The tracks that will follow are Just That Way, Coming Undone, and Ringo’s version of Rock Around The Clock.
Last month, the Beatles drummer reached 81 years old. Sir Paul McCartney celebrated his birthday along with John Lennon’s estates and George Harrison.
Macca captioned this post with the following: “Happiest birthday to @ringostarrmusic… The drumbeat of my life!” Love, Paul.
Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 12:12:00 +0000