According to a study, entrepreneurs are often guilty of committing a great error. Braulio Arsuaga, the shark new to us

August

13, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



Braulio Arusuaga is the CEO of Grupo Presidente, and the leader of CNET’s National Tourism Business Council (CNET). He was one of thousands of Shark Tank Mexico fans , until he was asked to participate in the sixth season., where entrepreneurs try to persuade investors to invest in their businesses.

I think everyone has heard the program. It is both a teaching program (…)and a fun program. The businessman says that when you see the service or product they will present to you, no one is behind you to give you information.

Shark Tank’s sixth season is set in the context of the Pandemic. There is global uncertainty, and there are businesses who have experienced the aftermath of an event.

This unprecedented uncertainty will make it more difficult for sharks to venture into the investment sector . His participation in the tourist sector was also an opportunity for the entrepreneur to apply the well-known phrase “crises are opportunities” and accompany entrepreneurs during times of fear.

Braulo Arsuaga says that his contribution to the business is more than capital. It is Smart Money.

Most common error

” They are often poorly advised, Arsuaga Losada answers without hesitation when Arsuaga Losada is asked about the biggest mistake entrepreneurs make at the program. This is what makes them most unhappy and stops them closing deals.

They come with either a wrong valuation or an unrealistic expectation. This is a negative for their expectations and often the chance of making a deal with a shark.

According to the new shark, it doesn’t matter how nervous an entrepreneur feels or if he can’t find the right words, so long as he knows enough about the business and his market. Rest is possible.

They have unrealistic expectations about their business and believe it is valuable because they promise something. But that doesn’t work. This is what I think can cause the greatest harm to entrepreneurs,” says the Grupo Gigante advisor.

A (long) journey to recovery

Braulio Arusaga, the president of The National Tourism Business Council, was elected in February 2020. This top-ranking body brings together 96% of Mexico’s tourist companies. It is the sector most affected by the Pandemic. Many businesses closed down and thousands of workers lost their jobs within a few months.

Tourism is the primary employer for young women, Arsuaga says. He also clarifies the fact that it will take four years to recover global tourism, as per estimates by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

He mentions, however that the industry remains resilient and has much to offer to the country.

He says, “At end of the day I believe there is desire to continue building this industry.”

Braulio Arsuaga is not the only Shark Tank investor. The sixth season has several new investors such as Alejandra Rios Spinola and Deborah Dana Beyda.

Arturo Elias Ayub and Rodrigo Herrera continue to be the sharks at the tank. Mauricio Holos is also present from Shark Tank Colombia.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 06:28:00 +0000