Alex Beresford defends Meghan Markle over her brother Big Brother is under attack

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford is no stranger when it comes to defending Meghan Markle, and his latest social media post is no different. The ITV star claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s “big brother” should thank Meghan for his “Big Brother appearance fee” rather than attacking her on the show.

Alex takes over after Thomas Markle Jr., 55, was ready to join the Australian Big Brother House, calling his sister "shallow". Royal experts however claim that Thomas (40) and Meghan were not in touch for many years prior to the Duchess becoming a member the Royal Family after her marriage with Prince Harry. Big Brother's opening trailer shows Thomas declaring he is the "biggest Brother of All", and then dismissing his sister. Alex (40) was clearly offended by his comments and took to Twitter to vent at Thomas Jr. READ MORE: Janette Manrara on Dan Walker's Strictly partner 'disappointment'

He wrote: "Man!" in view of his 249.700 followers on Twitter. Is it possible to still be talking about Meghan Markle while she goes on with her day. "In reality, most people are moving on with their lives, except for a few that want to continue the story." Alex, disgruntled, said: "Exhausting!" "I hope that her Big Brother will thank her for her Big Brother appearance fee." Alex had many fans who agreed with him and flocked to his replies immediately to voice their opinions.

Imagine your claim to fame as a descendant of someone who has achieved some success in her own life. A second comment was made: "Some people don't know how to let go of their emotions and just leave them alone!" Good for her. She deserves to." A third tweeted, "It's not surprising she doesn't want anything to do with them." A fourth draft was written: We will remember Alex's words when @GMB regurgitates additional material about her! It's impossible to have it all!

Although it’s not clear how much Thomas Jr. is paid to appear on the Australian program, he will join former Olympian, political candidate Caitlyn Jenner. He replaces Katie Hopkins who was dropped from the series last month. Thomas, upon entering the home, said, “I am Meghan Markle’s Brother, I am the Biggest brother of all.” “I told Prince Harry that I believe she is going to ruin you life. She’s very shallow,” A letter was sent by a window cleaner to Prince Harry (36), ahead of the wedding. It stated that it was not too late to cancel.

In Touch Magazine published a 2018 letter in which Thomas called Meghan, the former Suits actress, “jaded”, shallow and conceited.” He then said that they would make fun of “you and your Royal Family heritage” Then it continued, “As time goes by for your royal wedding, you will see that this was the greatest mistake in royal wedding history.” (sic). “Meghan Markle may not be the best woman for you,” Meghan’s extended family (including father Thomas Markle, and sister Samantha) were absent at her wedding. Only Doria Ragland attended the event.

Published Fri, 13 August 2021 at 16:26.14 +0000