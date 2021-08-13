Anything Goes: An eloquent hit from 1934 and a hit for today

It premiered on Broadway in 1934 and was a huge success. The film version starring Bing Crosby has been mediocre.

Its rightful home is the stage and director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall’s production, first seen on Broadway in 2011, is outstanding. It is set on board a cruise liner that travels from New York City to England. The romantic comedy involves two couples and includes a comedy about celebrity culture, as well as a musical featuring tap dancing sailors.

It’s also possible to have a show within the show, as Reno Sweney (Sutton Foster), a shipboard entertainer, and her band of Angels performed an act that would not disgrace Folies Bergere.