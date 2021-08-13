Anything Goes: An eloquent hit from 1934 and a hit for today

It premiered on Broadway in 1934 and was a huge success. The film version starring Bing Crosby has been mediocre.
Its rightful home is the stage and director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall’s production, first seen on Broadway in 2011, is outstanding. It is set on board a cruise liner that travels from New York City to England. The romantic comedy involves two couples and includes a comedy about celebrity culture, as well as a musical featuring tap dancing sailors.
It’s also possible to have a show within the show, as Reno Sweney (Sutton Foster), a shipboard entertainer, and her band of Angels performed an act that would not disgrace Folies Bergere.
Felicity Kendall is a cousin of Lady Bracknell (Evangeline Harcourt), trying to promote the union of Hope (Nicole Lily Baisden) and the twittish Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, (Haydn Oakley). While securing advances from Elisha Whitney (Gary Wilmot),
The situation is made more complicated by Robert Lindsay’s Noo Joisy gangster Moonface Martin (“Public Enemy Number 13”), and Erma Carly Mercedes- Dyer, the most sexy girl aboard the ship.
Sutton Foster, a Broadway star, exudes Kathleen Turner’s raunchiness when she makes her UK debut. This is the same role that Sutton Foster played in her first performance, singing and dancing her way to a Tony Award ten years ago.
This show conjures up images of tight slinky gowns and champagne cocktails.
Barbican Theatre until October 31, tickets: [email protected]
Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 23.01:00 +0000