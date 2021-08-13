Quantcast
Ariana Grande shows off her tight stomach in a cropped sweater Jeans

By Newslanes Media
Ariana Grande flaunts her slim stomach in cropped jeans and a sweater as she travels to the house of a friend with a bag full of gluten-free donuts.

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com

Published by Last Updated:

Ariana Grande was spotted arriving at a friend’s home on Friday with a box of treats in tow.

She was wearing straight-leg mom jeans and a crop top with booties. A tall water bottle was tucked under her arms.

The outfit consisted of a shrunken beige cardigan with two buttons and white boots that had a chunky heel.

Folunuts, a popular LA bakery offering vegan and gluten-free donuts, was there to provide her with some goodies.

Generous guest: Ariana Grande was spotted arriving at a friend's home on Friday as she carried a box of Fonuts donuts

This petite actress parted her brown hair and made a beautiful ponytail.

Under her pink disposable mask, she had all the glam. She was carrying a pink, reusable water container. This dainty actress wore a perfect cat eye and golden eyeshadow.

The jewelry she chose was not in harmony — there were two tiny hoops and one small, lobe hugging piece in each ear.

The seasoned singer will be a coach for NBC’s The Voice singing contest, which premieres this fall. According to reports, the $20 million salary came with this gig.

Ari married Dalton Gomez, a real estate mogul. They honeymooned together in Amsterdam after they began their relationship early last year.

The two were seen together at Christina Aguilera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2-night concert in Hollywood a few weeks back.

This beautiful star was once a lover of Mac Miller, and then later Pete Davidson. She has spoken out about her feelings regarding the pandemic that lasted 18 months.

To encourage her fans to get their vaccines and to wear masks, she took to social media. If you’re eligible, please get your vaccinations! In a post, she said that this isn’t over.

The singer and songwriter posted a sweet photo on Monday of her with a dog. The caption was not included, but it received almost 10,000,000 likes from her 259 million followers.

