Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta slams senior Arsenal players after Brentford defeat

After the Gunners suffered a crushing defeat at Brentford in the Premier League opener, Mikel Arteta pointed out the absence of senior players. Folarin Balogun, an academy prospect from Spain was left to choose a young side in West London after the Spaniard had to make a decision. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well as Alexandre Lacazette were both absent with illness.

Emile Smith Rowe also started, as did Albert Sambi Lonkonga's Premier League debut in midfield. The 21-year old Belgian was even responsible for media duties following the match. This again highlighted the absence of leader within the Arsenal team. Arsenal was bullied by Ivan Toney, the Bees and others at times. They were buzzing after last season's Championship playoff win. Thomas Frank's side made it clear early that they won't change their strategy or approach for anybody as Arsenal succumbed to the thunderous atmosphere at the Brentford Community Stadium. Sergi Canos, a former Liverpool wideman, opened Brentford's Premier League account. Christian Norgaard was then punished with a throw-in to the head in a second. JUST IN: Harry Kane camp says it is 'not ruling out a new Tottenham contract' in the Man City transfer drama

"A lot young boys did everything possible. Some of the boys had never played in a league before. That speaks volumes. Arteta pointed out the lack of several of his top players, including his star strikers. He was not able to confirm if the two will be available to play against Chelsea next week. I can't change it. That was something we knew before the game. He said that he didn't know if the players would be available to play in the next game. "Whatever I can help and control, I will put my all into it." Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club's season? Get it in your email and in your letters.

Arsenal's performance will need to be improved quickly with European champions Chelsea visiting the Emirates next Sunday. Tomorrow's Blues campaign against Crystal Palace is underway. Romelu Lukaku won't be there, but he will love the idea of playing Arsenal in defence. We weren't strong enough to defeat them. Arteta said that in order to accomplish certain tasks, one must have some basic skills. We need to be more aggressive in the box. We need to be more aggressive when we reach this [final-third] position. Tonight, we were not.

Publited at Fri, 13 August 2021 21.51:06 +0000