By Newslanes Media
As he leaves BBC colleague Ken Bruce, he also shares Last day of an emotional affair - "It's just too much"

Ken Bruce admitted it was “too much” as he bid farewell to his BBC Radio Two co-star Matt Lucas. The latter spoke out about how it was his final day as host of the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Matt announced the news as Zoe was due to return from Monday’s presentation.

His colleagues from the breakfast program were thanked by him, and he said: “It has been an amazing two weeks. I really enjoyed it.”

Matt then handed over to Ken, who continues with his radio program, and he stated: “It is time to handover, well, it’s mine last time,” to Ken Bruce.

Ken felt very emotional when he said goodbye to his comedian at the start of his show.

Thank you Matt @BBCRadio2 for making my early morning body clock bearable

Another added comment: “I didn’t realize how much @RealMattLucas meant to me until I spent two weeks listening while ZoBo was going!” You have so much love in my heart.

It was a wonderful couple of weeks with Mr Lucus wireless. You’re a superstar. It was great,” wrote another.

Another listener gushed, “Fantastic shows covering Zoe’s needs for the past two weeks.” Please come back soon.”

