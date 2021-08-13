Bill Belichick irritated by Washington’s late timeout. Patriots Respond with a 91-yard, game-clinching TD

Although it’s Week 1, the preseason is only half over, the petty remains in its midseason form.

Major injuries are what most NFL coaches desire to avoid in Week 1. This is the operating term “most.” You don’t have to include Ron Rivera or Bill Belichick.

- Advertisement -

Rivera gave the Patriots victory formation and didn’t allow the clock to tick down. Instead, Washington’s head coach called a timeout. This seemed to anger and confuse Belichick.

On the following play, Belichick dialed up something for Rivera and the Football Team to practice, all right: Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ripped a 91-yard touchdown run, cementing the win and giving the ball back to Washington.



The scoreboard is important, but the end result might have been what Rivera desired. Rivera needed a few more plays on offense in order to fix things and to see his team entering Week 2. There were a few plays that they ran on offense prior to the last gun. They wanted to try out some situations in the final game. Washington was only two yards behind the Patriots and were well within their 10-yard lines. Washington can force a punt, and Washington may be able to practice field goals and a possible game-winning drive rather than letting the Pats fumble it.

The expansion of the regular season schedule has resulted in the elimination of the fourth preseason match. Coaches will need to take a closer look at the potential players for the next year to determine what their strengths and weaknesses are. Rivera probably intended this.

- Advertisement -

This was still the classic definition of “mess about and find out” in Rivera’s and Washington’s minds.





Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 14:02:10 +0000