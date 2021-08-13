Bills’ Devin Singletary uses Zack Moss to his advantage Absence in strong Week 1 preseason effort

Devin Singletary entered the Bills’ first preseason game listed as the team’s top running back, but his spot atop the Buffalo depth chart was far from secure. Zack Moss, second-year running back, was feeling the pressure after an impressive rookie season.

However, Singletary was able to make a claim for the job of starting quarterback Friday. Moss missed the Bills’ preseason opener due to a hamstring strain. Singletary was able to win the position race.

- Advertisement -

Singletary didn’t miss the chance. Singletary started the game by running a 15-yard slippery run. He continued his streak of ripping off yards, including one 16-yard gain which was negated in halftime thanks to a holding penalty. It was also his first target for the evening and he turned it into an easy touchdown.

Singletary ended with 42 yards rushing on eight carries, and the 6-yard touchdown reception. Singletary was fluid and energetic, displaying a style closer to his rookie season of 2019, when he ran for 775 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per run. He was able to capitalize on Moss’ absence with this performance.

FANTASY: The most important position battles to know

- Advertisement -

Moss was looking to play a larger role in this season’s team. Although he had similar production as Singletary, he played only 37 percent of Bills offensive snaps to Singletary’s 57%.

Player Get in touch Lawns Average TDs Devin Singletary 156 687 4.4 2 Zack Moss 112 481 4.3 4.

Moss was injured in the ankle and toes, which meant he missed three games. Singletary saw less snaps. It was also expected that Moss would split carry with Singletary in 2021.

Moss felt healthy as he entered camp, moving away from his injuries as a rookie. Moss felt ready to move forward.

“I just want to get better overall,” Moss told Bills.com at the beginning of training camp. “I believe I did some good things and did other things I was not so pleased about.” All those are things I want to do.

Moss will have to match Singletary after missing the opening preseason game. While the end result may be a backfield-by-committee approach, Singletary looks like a feature back with the first third of the preseason in the books.

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 02:32:02 +0000