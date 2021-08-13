Civilization 7 looks to be getting under way. Firaxis

It appears that the next Civilization game is on its way. Developer Firaxis has posted a job ad that seeks a narrative lead to work on an upcoming “AAA Strategy Title,” and one of the qualities they’re looking for is someone who has a “knowledge and passion for world history.” That sure sounds like a certain 4X game series we’ve heard of.

The ad itself doesn’t explicitly say that it’s for Civilization VII, but there aren’t a lot of other possibilities – unless there’s a surprise plan to reboot Sid Meier’s American Civil War games, a new Civilization seems the most likely, by a wide margin. According to the ad, they are looking for someone who has three years’ experience in games writing and can also write cinematics. This will allow them to visually tell their stories.

- Advertisement -

This role requires candidates who can understand how to tell stories in the context of strategy games and are “driven to discover new ways to storytelling within our genre.” Experience in either live or voice acting is also required.

Firaxis has several as-yet-unannounced games in the pipeline, one of which is rumoured to be an XCOM-style Avengers strategy game. Parent company Take-two has said 2K Games will be announcing an “exciting new franchise” sometime this month as well.

Obviously, there’s no Civilization VII release date set yet, since we’re still waiting for the publisher to officially confirm it’s in development. It seems probable that we will soon hear more.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 21:44.16 (+0000).