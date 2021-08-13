CS:GO receives new music kits with polka metal and Star Wars Game composer’s music

Music kits are a nifty feature that let you switch up the tunes you listen to in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with custom tracks created specifically for CS:GO by various game composers. Although new music kits aren’t often available, there is always something to be found. A newly launched batch includes a mix of polka and metal, as well as tunes from a Star Wars composer. There’s also a disco music video.

Valve’s latest CS:GO blog post announces the new Tacticians music kit box, which includes six new kits by variouos artists. First up, we’ve got one called Mocha Petal by Austin Wintory – a name you might be familiar with as he was behind the music of games like Journey, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and John Wick Hex among others, as well as a bunch of films and shorts, according to IMDB.

He “decided that he would try to combine two things which seem impossible to mix: polka, and metal” for this track. You can watch the YouTube clip (below) of his explanation. This is a very bizarre combination, but it’s a lot fun. Just imagine the music playing in the background while you take on your next CSGO match.

There’s also an epic set called Astro Bellum, by Jesse Harlin. He composed the music to other major games like Star Wars Battlefront II (2005), Republic Commando and The Old Republic (plus some expansions), as well as Mafia III, Mafia Definitive Edition, and Mafia III.

Other tracks in the box are from Chipzel (Super Hexagon), Retro City Rampage’s Faky DNA and Sarah Schachner. As spotted by PCGamer, Shigihara has even put together a pretty zany music clip to accompany her track, which you can check out below – we’ll let it speak for itself:

You can now access the new CS:GO musical kits in-game.

Top image credit: Laura Shigihara / YouTube

