Elijah Wood, Lord of the Rings’ star, slams Amazon TV for the shocking news

Trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2002

Amazon Prime Video released the first screen shot of the Lord of the Rings TV series earlier this month. Although the show has not been officially named yet, it will focus on Tolkien’s seminal works in the first and second age. Most of them took place in the Silmarillion. Peter Jackson, director of New Line Cinema’s Academy Award-winning Trilogy, will be the TV host. However, the TV series will make a significant impact on the franchise.

READ MORE: Lord of the Rings: Pivotal Frodo scene was ‘ruined’ by Samwise star It was revealed this week that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings 2nd Season will be shot in England. - Advertisement - Famously, the franchise was established in New Zealand from its beginnings. This is where the Hobbit movies were set. Wood spoke out about the dramatic change in pace after the news was announced. The American celebrity simply shared a smiley emoji to almost one million of his followers. Let us know your thoughts. Is Lord of the Rings worth moving from New Zealand to? Join the debate in the comments section here

Wood fans echoed the sentiments of Wood, one writing that “Lord Of The Rings is synonymous with New Zealand.” Although you didn’t film anything for the hobbits in England, it was interiors. One other said, “It belongs only to New Zealand. It shouldn’t be destroyed, please for the love and safety of hobbits. (sic). - Advertisement - Frodo’s actor reacts to news in the same way he did back in 2020 regarding the series. He said that the season’s new title was The Lord of the Rings. However, I find it slightly misleading. (Via Indiewire)

Wood said, “From my understanding, the material that they are currently working on exist chronologically more back in history than any characters in Lord of the Rings.” The storyline for the new series is currently kept secret. This means that the relationship to the Jackson trilogy – or the lack thereof – is not yet known. Albert Cheng, COO, and co-head TV at Amazon Studios, stated: “As the UK looks to relocate the production, we don’t intend to actively pursue Season One MoU five per cent financial uplift with New Zealand or keep the terms of that agreement. However, we respect our partners and will continue in close consultation about the next steps.” Vernon Sanders, President and Television Co-head of Amazon Studios said: “We would like to thank the New Zealand government for its hospitality and commitment and for giving The Lord of the Rings series an amazing place to start this epic journey.” DO NOT MISS…

Tolkien: Nicholas Hoult is the Lord of the Rings author

Sanders continued: “We are thankful to the New Zealand Film Commission, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and other for their incredible collaboration that supported both the New Zealand film industry and local economy during production of Season One.” Will Poulter, Black Mirror’s star in the lead role of the TV series, is fronting it. His position in the series remains a mystery. However, it could be that of an historical character in Tolkien’s works. In a second mystery role, he is joined by Markella Kavenagh (Australian actor).

In the second Age of the Lord of the Rings Storyline, Sauron takes on Numenor (one of the first kingdoms of men) in Middle-Earth. Tolkien’s Silmarillion is a century-spanning tale about the rise of Sauron to power, his army and the tricks used to get power. On September 2, 2022, the Lord of the Rings Amazon TV Series will be released. SOURCE / SOURCE

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 12:02:00 +0000