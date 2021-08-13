Elvis and Ann Margret: ‘Our love was uncontrollable until the end.

In her 1994 autobiography My Story, the actress spoke out about how difficult it was to revisit their separation.

Ann-Margret had never spoken about Elvis in her lifetime, but she explained the reasons why she finally wanted to talk about their relationship.

“There have been many, for some reason negative circumstances surrounding his name. I wanted to show him that I knew, generous, loving and funny. He is talented. I want to show respect for all of them.”

Sadly, Elvis and Priscilla’s marriage ended in divorce.

Ann-Marget wed actor Roger Smith just a few short weeks after they were married. This was on May 8, 1967. They were happily married for 50 years before he died in 2017.

