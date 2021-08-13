Extra Crunch roundup: 3 lies VCs tell, betting big on Kubernetes is NYC’s Enterprise Boom

Older adults represent one of the fastest growing demographics. However, consumer tech is still very underserved.

The global population of people older than 65 will reach 1.5 billion by 2050, and members of this cohort — who are leading longer, active lives — have plenty of money to spend.

Yet, startups continue to release products that are aimed at younger customers, according to Lawrence Kosick (co-founder of GetSetUp), an edtech company that targets students aged 50+.

He notes that partnerships are possible if you provide an affordable, scaleable service to the senior adult market.

Dear Sophie, Can you hire an engineer who has a sponsoring company for a green card?

Thank you, Sophie

An engineer, who is almost 5 years old and has worked in the U.S. as an H-1B worker for nearly five years, I would like to make an offer. Our startup is interested in hiring her as a senior engineering engineer. Her employer currently sponsors her to obtain an EB-2 greencard.

Is it possible to rescind her green card application? Is it possible to take the process over?

— Richmond Recruitment

Three lies VCs make about startup valuations

Scott Lenet (President of Touchdown Ventures) writes candidly about cognitive dissonance in venture capital.

There is a lot of competition in the market for deals. But there are ways to bring high startup valuations down to Earth.

There is an inherent conflict between early investors and later participants. Many VCs also want to be “logo hunters”, which means they are looking for bragging rights.

Lenet writes that venture capitalists must stop imagining why an excessive valuation might be okay.

VC is currently showing the story of ‘The tortoise, and the hare.’

The Aesop fable of the tortoise that defeated the arrogant Hare is open to many interpretations. It teaches us about perseverance and the virtues of facing bullies. Also, it demonstrates how an oversized ego can destroy natural talent.

Marc Schroder is managing partner at MGV. He says that venture capital can be viewed as a metaphor because it requires a slower, more steady, and more personal approach to achieve better results.

“We must simply take the time and get to know our founders.”

Why is there a global increase in media spend?

Advertisers are now turning to the retail sector as the effects of the pandemic have changed consumer behaviour and new regulations started to shape digital marketing tools.

Retail media generate high-margin income streams by using the vast amounts of data they collect at both the individual and aggregate levels. Cynthia Luo from Epsilo’s marketing team advises that there are many ways to do things.

New York City’s tech startup ecosystem could see a superheated exit.

Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim admit that they lied about The Exchange covering venture capital performance in 2021.

They reviewed yesterday’s detailed Work-Bench report on NYC’s tech startup ecosystem.

Anna and Alex concluded that New York City has a large enterprise market, so it should be considered as a major market for startups.

And if New York City has laid the foundation for an enormous wave of unicorn exits over the next four- to eight quarters we can expect similar results in other enterprise markets across the globe.”

A disaster recovery plan can help you get into the cloud quickly.

Nearly all businesses will migrate to the cloud at some point due to digital transformation’s rapid rate.

Companies can get comfortable using Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) before making the shift from analog to digital. A partially managed DRaaS service can help an organisation be more resilient, and less burdensome for its IT staff.

It’s also an excellent way for technology leaders to call the shots within their company to join the cloud wagon.

The best place to invest and build can be determined by regulations

Noorjit Sidhu is an investor in Plug & Play Ventures’ early stage. He writes that “the decisions of government and the wider legal system combined with its level of scrutiny towards a particular topic” can have an impact on market timing and the longevity of an idea.

Sidhu writes that there are currently three areas under regulatory scrutiny which have the potential for “outsized returns”. These include taxes, climate and telemedicine.

Chinese regulator shakeups have not affected VCs so far

Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim write about China’s clampdown on technology firms.

They write that “The outcome of the government fusillade to some of China’s most well-known businesses was falling share price.”

However, has this affected the venture capital markets? SoftBank announced this week that it will suspend investments in China. However, the Q2 numbers show China to be more stable than Anna and Alex expected.

To make the most out of M&A, do a qualitative analysis of your earnings

Startup founders are likely to raise Series A funds (and possibly B, C, and D), make strategic acquisitions, or even sell their company.

Pierre-Alexandre Heurtebize is an investment and M&A director at HoriZen capital. He writes in a guest column.

This is a guideline for organizing and thinking about a QofE that will be applicable to “every M&A or private equity transaction you might be a part of.”

Kubernetes is a hot topic among VCs. Here’s why:

Kubernetes is what Ben Ofiri refers to as “the new Linux” and was previously an internal Google project.

Software developers will appreciate any tool or platform that makes it easier to use, secure and simple to fix.

