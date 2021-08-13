Fantasy Cricket Tips: LAN vs. MAL Dream11 Prediction. The 2nd Pitch Report and Playing 11 for ECS T10 Malmo Quarter-final

Landskrona takes on Malmo during Friday’s second quarterfinal at Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Landskrona won their five next matches, despite starting the ECS T10 Malmo campaign in three losses. They finished second in Group A with 10 points. Malmo, however, had an uphill struggle in ECS T10 Malmo. They finished third with three wins and four defeats from eight matches in the group stage.

LAN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

- Advertisement -

LAN XI

Imran Razzaq Kiyani, Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Qaiser Zaman, Nadeem Tariq Khan (wk), Saghar Hanif (c), Amritanshu Singh, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan Shenwari, Varun Dhingra, Sai Krishna

MAL XI

Hammad Rafiq (c), Sunny Sharma, Qaiser Munir, Sudais Sudais, Musadaq Mubarak, Saad Mohammad, Husain Cheema, Hasan Cheema, Harris Aziz, Azim Chinwari, Tarequllah Arab

Match Details

- Advertisement -

MAL vs LAN, ECS T10 Malmo 2nd Quarter-final

Date and time:13 August 2021 at 2:00 PM IST

Location: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

In Malmo, the track at Landskrona Cricket Club is favorable to batters in particular the T10 format. It will be difficult for bowlers to take wickets or keep the runs flowing. At the venue, there is a par score of 100 runs.

Today’s LAN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

- Advertisement -

NT KhanCould be an excellent wicket-keeping option for the ECS T10 Malmo match. His versatility behind the stumps has allowed him to score quick runs.

Batsman

RA DalviLandskrona’s top run-scorer is the ECS T10 Malmo. He scored 183 runs with a strike rate 198.91.

All-rounders

Imran KiyaniLandskrona’s tournament run was a success with him taking 9 wickets and scoring 171 runs over eight matches. You should consider him as a captain for the HSG vs LAN Dream11 fantasy group.

H RafiqHe was on top form against Jonkoping and hit five sixes with six balls, helping his team win.

Bowlers

Amritanshu SinghLandskrona’s most successful wicket taker in ECS T10 Malmo with 11 total wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani (LAN) –595 Points

H Rafiq (MAL) –571 Points

A Singh (LAN).426 Points

SM Hanif (LAN).400 Points

M Mubarak, MAL –Points 380

Important stats for LAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani:171 runs, 9 wickets

H Rafiq:164 runs, 7 wickets

A Singh27 runs, 11 wickets

SM Hanif94 runs, 7 wickets

M Mubarak86 runs, 6 wickets

Dream11 prediction today: LAN vs. MALECS T10 Malmo(

LAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 – ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1:NT Khan, RA Dalvi, T Walayat, S Sharma, IR Kiyani, H Rafiq, SM Hanif, M Mubarak, A Singh, A Chinwari, S Mohammad

Capt.IR Kiyani.Vice-captainH Rafiq

LAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 – ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2:NT Khan, RA Dalvi, T Walayat, S Sharma, IR Kiyani, H Rafiq, SM Hanif, Q Munir, A Singh, A Chinwari, S Mohammad

Capt.SM Hanif.Vice-captainA Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 08:02:47 +0000