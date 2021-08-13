Fantasy Cricket Tips: LAN vs. MAL Dream11 Prediction. The 2nd Pitch Report and Playing 11 for ECS T10 Malmo Quarter-final

Landskrona takes on Malmo during Friday’s second quarterfinal at Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.
Landskrona won their five next matches, despite starting the ECS T10 Malmo campaign in three losses. They finished second in Group A with 10 points. Malmo, however, had an uphill struggle in ECS T10 Malmo. They finished third with three wins and four defeats from eight matches in the group stage.
LAN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today
LAN XI
Imran Razzaq Kiyani, Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Qaiser Zaman, Nadeem Tariq Khan (wk), Saghar Hanif (c), Amritanshu Singh, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan Shenwari, Varun Dhingra, Sai Krishna
MAL XI
Hammad Rafiq (c), Sunny Sharma, Qaiser Munir, Sudais Sudais, Musadaq Mubarak, Saad Mohammad, Husain Cheema, Hasan Cheema, Harris Aziz, Azim Chinwari, Tarequllah Arab
Match Details
MAL vs LAN, ECS T10 Malmo 2nd Quarter-final
Date and time:13 August 2021 at 2:00 PM IST
Location: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo
Pitch Report
In Malmo, the track at Landskrona Cricket Club is favorable to batters in particular the T10 format. It will be difficult for bowlers to take wickets or keep the runs flowing. At the venue, there is a par score of 100 runs.
Today’s LAN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
NT KhanCould be an excellent wicket-keeping option for the ECS T10 Malmo match. His versatility behind the stumps has allowed him to score quick runs.
Batsman
RA DalviLandskrona’s top run-scorer is the ECS T10 Malmo. He scored 183 runs with a strike rate 198.91.
All-rounders
Imran KiyaniLandskrona’s tournament run was a success with him taking 9 wickets and scoring 171 runs over eight matches. You should consider him as a captain for the HSG vs LAN Dream11 fantasy group.
H RafiqHe was on top form against Jonkoping and hit five sixes with six balls, helping his team win.
Bowlers
Amritanshu SinghLandskrona’s most successful wicket taker in ECS T10 Malmo with 11 total wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team
Imran Kiyani (LAN) –595 Points
H Rafiq (MAL) –571 Points
A Singh (LAN).426 Points
SM Hanif (LAN).400 Points
M Mubarak, MAL –Points 380
Important stats for LAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team
Imran Kiyani:171 runs, 9 wickets
H Rafiq:164 runs, 7 wickets
A Singh27 runs, 11 wickets
SM Hanif94 runs, 7 wickets
M Mubarak86 runs, 6 wickets
Dream11 prediction today: LAN vs. MALECS T10 Malmo(
Fantasy Suggestion #1:NT Khan, RA Dalvi, T Walayat, S Sharma, IR Kiyani, H Rafiq, SM Hanif, M Mubarak, A Singh, A Chinwari, S Mohammad
Capt.IR Kiyani.Vice-captainH Rafiq
Fantasy Suggestion #2:NT Khan, RA Dalvi, T Walayat, S Sharma, IR Kiyani, H Rafiq, SM Hanif, Q Munir, A Singh, A Chinwari, S Mohammad
Capt.SM Hanif.Vice-captainA Singh
Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 08:02:47 +0000