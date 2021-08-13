Four Things You Must Do To Keep and Build Trust

Leaders can make a difference by building and maintaining trust within their relationships. Why is trust so important? If you keep your promises, trust is how people view you.

Because trust is essential for smooth operation of your company, it’s important. Everything stops working if there is no trust. Think about your customer placing an order for your product. You promise to deliver it in a week. Your customer will be confident that you will deliver on their promises if you’ve never failed to deliver your product on time. You will not be able to get another chance if you have missed deliveries in the past. The customer won’t stop checking in on you because they doubt that your delivery dates will be met. These requests take up time, and the customer is more anxious and eager to switch to you.

All relationships, including those with suppliers, regulators, employees and investors, work in the same manner as trust. There are many benefits to gaining and maintaining trust. Losing trust can be costly. If you don't change your behavior, it could threaten the survival of your company.

These are the four steps you need to build trust.

1. Before you commit, think carefully.

Every stakeholder wants you to fulfill their needs. Ask your customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders what you need the most before you make any commitments.

Now think of the important requirements you have to meet. You need to assess your strengths, weaknesses, and available resources so you can make the right commitments.

You can establish realistic deadlines by knowing yourself and your schedule if you’re the only person on the team who must meet the commitment. If you’re the only person who has to work with you in order to meet your commitment, it is important that you consider each individual’s schedule and abilities before you make a commitment.

You will be able to build trust and credibility with your stakeholders if you have stated that you will do the things that are important to them.

2. 2. Communicate clearly your commitment

Next, communicate clearly your commitment. You will know that you communicated your commitment clearly if you and the other person making it are clear about what you said you would do.

A conversation is an excellent way to start if you have made a commitment. You should then follow-up with an email or text message that is exactly the same as your promise.

You need a system to track all of your commitments. Cortana in Microsoft Outlook reminds you every day of the things that I have committed to, even though I don’t make as many.

You will require a better system to track all your commitments if you have multiple ones. If you don’t fulfill your promise because of a misunderstanding, it doesn’t inspire trust.

3. Keep your word.

This is the hardest step of all four. You will know that your promises will prove valuable and that you can meet the deadline if you have completed both the first and the second steps.

Congratulations if you fulfill your promises by the time you set, This has added trust to the relationship and opened up the possibility of future interaction.

4. Not fulfilling your obligations? Let the other person know.

You must immediately inform the person you have not met your commitment if a deadline approaches.

You can avoid losing trust by apologizing, explaining what happened, and making a new commitment. You will drain trust if you don’t make the next commitment.

You must ensure that your organisation has the right people, processes and tools to track all of the commitments you make and the progress of the organization in fulfilling them.