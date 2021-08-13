Free Guy Review: Reynolds and Comer deliver ‘weirdly Romantic’ performances

Guy, like so many others, is Guy his name or a generic version of Guy? Guy will wear the same shirt and order the exact same cup of coffee, as well as the same outfit to go to work at the bank.

The bank teller is happy and content despite the fact that he’s being robbed every day. He continues to chat to Lil Rel Howery, his best friend and security guard as he lies down on the ground. - Advertisement - Guy is a non-player character (or NPC), in Grand Theft Auto style video games. He’s a very basic soul who has very few needs. He then breaks his programming and steals the sunglasses of a human avatar.

He can now see the other players. The streets are now crowded with neon signs indicating missions, power-ups and medical kit. It’s not normal to see daily car-jackings and robberies as a regular occurrence. Free Guy doesn’t require magic glasses to discover the powers it has. It incorporates elements from Wreck-It Ralph and Westworld into its setup. Guy has a sense of déjà vu. Although Guy is meant to be a simple man, Reynolds has a knack for delivering hilarious Deadpool-esque lines.

- Advertisement - Its familiarity is reassuring. Shawn Levy, Director of Night At The Museum (Night At The Museum), doesn’t try to make clever satire. He focuses on creating a blockbuster that is popular. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer stars as Millie, a game designer. Her gun-toting avatar Molotovgirl turns Guy’s head and tries to save the virtual universe from Taika Waititi (a megalomaniac programmer). This is amusing, amazing and strangely romantic. You don’t even notice how fast it moves.

