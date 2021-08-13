Quantcast
22.9 C
United States of America
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Technology

Get a complimentary welcome with an Amazon Baby Wishlist Gift

By Newslanes Media
0
6

Must read

TL;DR: As of Aug. 13, anyone who creates an Amazon Baby Wishlist and spends PS20 will get a welcome gift and a Childs Farm bathing set for free (while stock lasts).

Amazon’s Baby Wishlist is a handy tool that lets you add items from any website in one easy to manage list using the Amazon Assistant. You can save up to 15% on these items and share your wishlist with those looking to purchase a gift.

- Advertisement -

Although we don’t know why people would want to use the tool, Amazon offers free gifts to new customers. As of Aug. 13, anyone who creates an Amazon Baby Wishlist will get a welcome gift of their choice and a Childs Farm bathing set for free.

To be eligible, you must spend at most PS20 on eligible products for the promotion to apply. Although the deadline for this offer is not until December 31, there are limited quantities of Childs Farm bathing sets. Although we don’t want to pressure you into buying, you may need to hurry to get the complimentary sets.

Grab free welcome gifts with Amazon’s Baby Wishlist.

Free Childs Farm bathing set with Amazon Baby Wishlist

Credit to Amazon

Browse related content:

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 04:12:03 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWarzone patch notes: Call of Duty Season 5 Update news One and 4
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks