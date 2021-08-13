Get a complimentary welcome with an Amazon Baby Wishlist Gift

TL;DR: As of Aug. 13, anyone who creates an Amazon Baby Wishlist and spends PS20 will get a welcome gift and a Childs Farm bathing set for free (while stock lasts).

Amazon’s Baby Wishlist is a handy tool that lets you add items from any website in one easy to manage list using the Amazon Assistant. You can save up to 15% on these items and share your wishlist with those looking to purchase a gift.

Although we don’t know why people would want to use the tool, Amazon offers free gifts to new customers. As of Aug. 13, anyone who creates an Amazon Baby Wishlist will get a welcome gift of their choice and a Childs Farm bathing set for free.

To be eligible, you must spend at most PS20 on eligible products for the promotion to apply. Although the deadline for this offer is not until December 31, there are limited quantities of Childs Farm bathing sets. Although we don’t want to pressure you into buying, you may need to hurry to get the complimentary sets.

Grab free welcome gifts with Amazon’s Baby Wishlist.

Credit to Amazon

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 04:12:03 +0000