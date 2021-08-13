Hades Joins Xbox Game Pass TODAY: A Top Week for Microsoft Service

Dirt 4 Dirt Rally and Dirt Rally 2.0 were added via EA Play to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. F1 2020, GRID, Dirt Rally 2.0, Dirt Rally 2.0, Dirt Rally 2.0 and Dirt Rally 2.0 are all available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass also included Strategy Game Library Of Ruina on that same day.

Microsoft did not stop there. Xbox Game Pass was updated yesterday with the highly-anticipated indie racing game Art of Rally.

Art of Rally features a minimalistic style, and courses that are based on real-world locations. Gamers can take control of an array of rally cars.

Art of Rally is described in the Microsoft Store listing as “art of rallie”

Race across the globe in colorful, stylized environments with a top-down perspective.

Compete to be first in leaderboards by completing daily or weekly challenges.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 09:23:00 +0000