He is the son of a heavyweight whipwind.

Tommy Morrison was a legend in boxing and appeared in the movie ‘Rocky.’ However, his son was warned by heavyweights that he could lose his chance to be like his father.

Trey Lippe Morrison knocked out 17 of his opponent and will now resume his promising career as a heavyweight against Don Haynesworth in this weekend’s Joshua Franco Vs Andrew Moloney show on Sky Sports

- Advertisement -

Tommy Morrison was his father and star in “Rocky V” alongside Sylvester Stallone. He then defeated George Foreman in 1993 to win the WBO title. In 1995, however, he lost in a shootout against Britain’s Lennox Lewis.

Image:

Tommy Morrison was a former world heavyweight champion

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is promoting Trey, after guiding Tommy in achieving the world title. He told Sky Sports that Trey has not stepped up to compete.

“I warn people, the heavyweights in Morrison’s time were physically different from the heavyweights that are today.

Image:

Morrison was knocked out in the sixth round by Lennox Lewis

We used to laugh when Nikolai Valuev was such a heavyweight.

- Advertisement -

They were stiff.

“To view these heavyweights today?” Tony Yoka, Joe Joyce. Big, big men.

Image:

Joe Joyce is one of the leading contenders at heavyweight

Morrison’s child looks a lot like Morrison, but it is quite small when compared with the heavyweights of today.”

The 31-year old has yet to face a recognized contender despite several early stoppage wins that have resulted in him not being extended past the sixth round.

Morrison’s last fight was overturned by Jason Bergman, who couldn’t continue the fight in round three after sustaining an ankle injury.

- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 05:36.03 +0000