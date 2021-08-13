Hubb is acquired by Intrado, which makes software that can be used in person Virtual events

Intrado, the tech services company, has purchased Hubb, a Vancouver-based startup which makes technology for in-person and virtual events. The terms of the deal are not known.

Hubb was founded in 2012. It has enjoyed the tailwinds of the pandemic, which saw many companies move their events online. After concentrating on events in person, Hubb quickly expanded to virtual events. Microsoft, AT&T and Hubspot are just a few of the customers.

Allie Magyar, founder and CEO of Hubb, spoke to the GeekWire Podcast June. She said that the company saw a 500% increase in business last year.

Founded in 2015, Hubb has raised $9.44 million in funding, according to PitchBook. Its largest funding round was a $6.3 million investment in October 2018, led by Five Elms Capital, with participation from previous investors Oregon Venture Fund and Elevate Capital.

Hubb was No. 119 on the GeekWire 200, our index of the Pacific Northwest’s top privately held companies. There are approximately 80 people employed at the startup.

Magyar is a long-standing veteran in the event industry and will now be Intrado’s chief product officer. Intrado, formerly known as West Corporation, was acquired by Apollo Global Management in 2017 for $5.2 billion. The company offers a variety of software services in cloud communication, digital media and safety.

