Jesse and Kirsty, the Block’s sweethearts from high school, are revealed Their happy marriage is the key to their success

- Advertisement -

These are high school sweethearts that are winning over viewers on The Block.

Now Kirsty Lea Akers and Jesse Anderson reveal the secrets of their happy marriage.

Speaking to 9Now, the couple said it was important to have ‘each other’s backs’ at all times.

“We are the fortunate ones who found our soulmate”: The Block’s high school sweethearts Kirsty (and Jesse) have shared the secrets to their happy marriage. The couple spoke to 9Now to say that it is important to always have the ‘backs of each other’

- Advertisement -

Kirsty, a country singer, said that she couldn’t imagine herself in a position where Jesse would not have her back.

“But he would always have my back, support me 100 percent and the same for him.

Jesse said that communication was vital to a healthy relationship.

Talk to one another: Jesse said that communication was vital for a healthy relationship. He also mentioned that ‘trust, honesty and communication are essential’

They began dating when they were 16 years old, and got married in 2014.

- Advertisement -

“We are the lucky ones who found our soulmate.” Kirsty stated that we can’t live without one another.

The Block: Fans Vs Faves currently stars the pair.

Cute: They first began dating when they were 16 years old, and then got married in 2014.

They have a lot of experience in renovating.

According to Popsugar, they have bought and sold a total of six houses that they renovated during their time together.

The sale of their first house, which was purchased together at 18 years old, netted them $60,000