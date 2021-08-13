Keisuke Kikichi, producer of Fatal Frames explained why. Remastered collections didn’t occur

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam on October 28th. However, it is not the first Fatal Frame game that released. Six other games for this series were also released before Maiden of Black Water.

Famitsu suggested the idea to Keisuke Kikichi, series producer, of a Fatal Frame remastered collection. Kikuchi responded by saying, “No, first of all we wanted to have a large amount of people play Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water which is the newest entry in this series.” We’re confident this title will be accepted even by people who have never played Fatal Frame.

- Advertisement -

Kikuchi said that Maiden of Black Water was not received well. “It’s been quite a while since its original release in 2014. So I was really worried.” But I received a warm welcome that was much more than I expected. People from North America, Europe and Asia were very supportive of the title. It seems that Japanese horror has been accepted internationally.

Source / Via

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 21:30:52 +0000