United States of America
Friday, August 13, 2021
Automotive

Lambo resurrects Countach, with a US$2.6 million price Tag

By Newslanes Media
Lamborghini is bringing back a famous nameplate that dates back decades for one final ride before it transitions into an all-electric future.

With its distinctive wedge-shaped shape and unusual rear doors, the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 8004 is a tribute to these famous models, which were built between 1974-1990. Originally designed by Bertone, posters of the previous-generation rear-engined, scissor-doored, exotic-looking Countach were as ubiquitous on bedroom walls in the late 20th century as were posters featuring equally glamorous-and-unobtainable Hollywood starlets.

Automobili Lamborghini claims that the new version will feature a 6.5-liter V-12 rear-mounted engine with natural aspiration. This, combined with 34-hp hybrid supercapacitors technology, produces an estimated 825 horsepower.

The Countach LPI 800-4 comes standard with all-wheel drive and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h within 2.8 seconds. It can also reach 200 km/h within 8.6 seconds. And it has a maximum speed of more than 355 km/h.

Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini’s CEO stated that the Countach LPI 8004 was a visionary vehicle of today. The Countach is a key automotive icon. It embodies Lamborghini’s design and engineering principles, but also represents the philosophy of reinventing borders, achieving extraordinary results, and most importantly being the’stuff to dreams’. “

The Countach LPI 8004 is entirely made of carbon-reinforced polymer. It rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch back wheels. Four-wheel steering gives the vehicle a curb to curb turning radius of less than 38 feet, or approximately 11 meters.


“The original Countach engineering team advanced Lamborghini’s pioneering technical approach. They delivered unexpected innovations and best-in-class performance in a production vehicle,” stated Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer at Lamborghini. This spirit drives Lamborghini R&D. It has led to the LPI 800-4, a pioneering hybrid technology, and the emotional driving experience and high-line performance you would expect from a Lamborghini V12 Lamborghini.

The Countach LPI 800-4 cabin features an 8.4 inch touch screen display with a special “Stile” button that plays a video explaining “design philosophy” of the vehicle.

The price will not include taxes and is expected to be US$2.64 Million. Lamborghini stated that the first delivery of the modern, hand-built Countach will take place in the first quarter 2022.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 18:20:15 +0000

