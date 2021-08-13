Lamborghini’s Countach LPI 8004 hybrid is an 802-horsepower beast Supercar

Lamborghini finally revealed its hybrid-engine Countach after all of the teases and leaks.

You can find almost all the information you want about your car in its model number: LPI 800-4.

- Advertisement -

This is the first section of Longitudinale PosterioreIbrido. It refers to how the engine is mounted in a long row towards the rear and that the hybrid is a powertrain.

Meanwhile, the two numbers point to the approximately 802 horsepower the Countach’s V12 6.5-liter engine and 48-volt electric motor can output together, as well as the fact that it has four-wheel drive.

This makes the Countach a powerful vehicle. In just three seconds, the Countach can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds. It can also accelerate to 124 mph in less than nine seconds. As for a top speed, you can push it to 221 miles per hour, and it has a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft.

- Advertisement -

The supercapacitor Lamborghini claimed delivers three times the power of a standard lithium-ion battery, while the Countach’s motor runs on it. According to Lamborghini, the motor was mounted directly to the transmission to retain the same power transfer as a V12-powered engine.

The exterior and chassis of the Countach LPI 8004 are made of carbon fiber. Lamborghini describes the new design as “imagining how the legendary Countach from the 70s and 1980s could have evolved to an elite super-sports model of this decade.” The 8.4 inch touchscreen screen is embedded with CarPlay integration. A button labeled “Stile” will be pressed to reveal the Countach design philosophy.

Lamborghini is only making 112 units for the Countach LPI 800-4, which speaks of a privileged audience. In the press release that Lamborghini sent, there is no mention of a price. Lamborghini seems to be keen to look forward. However, the Countach was so important that he did not want it acknowledged with a small run.

Editor’s Note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 19:57.32 +0000