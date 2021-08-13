Lawrence Mooney bans Covid-19 Talk on His Radio Show The Moonman in the Morning

- Advertisement -

Lawrence Mooney has officially banned any mention of Covid from his Triple M breakfast radio show, Moonman in the Morning.

The 56-year-old made the announcement that he would prohibit any mention of the ‘C word’ on Friday.

‘I’ve made a decision, an executive decision on the show today,’ the radio host said on-air. ‘The C word won’t be used, and that C word is Covid.’

‘Over it’: Lawrence Mooney has officially banned any mention of Covid from his Triple M breakfast radio show, Moonman in the Morning . The 56-year-old made the announcement that he would prohibit any mention of the ‘C word’ on Friday

- Advertisement -

Mooney went on to explain that the staff were fatigued by Covid discussion and that everyone ‘knows the rules’ and the news about lockdown.

‘We are over it. It is a Covid-free zone. Of course, we’ll wear our masks in the office, we’ll distance and hand sanitise and check-in and do all the right things, but we’re not discussing it,’ he declared.

Mooney then compared Winston Churchill losing the 1945 UK general election after defeating Adolf Hitler in World War II to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and the public wanting a ‘change’ in leadership.

‘The C word won’t be used, and that C word is Covid’: Mooney went on to explain that the Triple M staff were fatigued by Covid discussion and that everyone ‘knows the rules’ and the news about lockdown

‘I reckon that’s the same with Gladys. We’ll just get sick of her face in the end, and sick of the message, and sick of the whole thing. It’s like “We need a change”. Once it’s over, see you later,’ he added.

- Advertisement -

Mooney’s announcement comes after the radio host was caught flouting coronavirus restrictions after travelling to Byron Bay for a holiday in June.

Mooney, who copped a $1,000 fine for his breach, made a public apology on-air last month, telling co-hosts Jess Eva and Chris Page, ‘I’d like to apologise to the Triple M family for acting like king c’**k of c**k Island.’

Breach: Mooney’s announcement comes after the radio host was caught flouting coronavirus restrictions after travelling to Byron Bay for a holiday in June

He claimed he took ‘full responsibility’ for his actions, before criticising himself for acting like ‘the rules didn’t apply to him’.

Mooney lives in the Southern Highlands and works in the Sydney CBD, and did not self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Byron.

The Triple M golden boy went on to say that he understood the severity of the situation, before pleading with others to not follow his example.

‘My actions, were they to be repeated, could end up in extended lockdowns, illness and death. That’s the height of the stakes we’re talking about, and I don’t shirk from the seriousness or my part as an example to others.’