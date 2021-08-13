Monterey Car Week has just begun. The seaside resort is flooded by exotics and valuable classics and companies eager to showcase their latest and greatest. The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is one of the highlights. It’s a race event that takes place at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca. You’ll be able to see all kinds of old race cars racing around the famous circuit. There are often new surprises as well. One example is the brand-new BMW M4 GT3.

Laguna Seca is where BMW unveiled the M4 GT3 in America. It looks amazing. The grille may still be too large, but that’s ok for the GT3, which is a racing car. It’s so aggressive and wide that the rest of the front ends evens the mahoosive grille. The massive vents at the hood draw heat and large exhausts leave behind the front bumper. A monstrous rear wings provides tons of downforce. All the carbon fiber is visible inside. It is used in the doorcars and the steering wheel.

Under the mighty hood lies a modified version of the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine as the standard M4. However, the race car makes 590 horsepower, which being drastically lighter. So expect it to be bonkers fast.

It looks great from the outside with its M livery, and all its racing bits. The grille is not the best part of the car, but it’s still very attractive. Although the wing looks a little too big, it’s still a race car. The unveiling of the BMW M4 GT3 in Monterey is a cool thing. It’s an extravagant event with no limits to snobbery. It’s cool to be able to view a stripped-down race car.