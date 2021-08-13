Love Island viewers are disturbed that Jake is ‘controlling’ Jake. Liberty is held back in a’staged moment’

- Advertisement -

Liberty Poole admitted that “something’s not right” for her at Thursday’s Love Island, as her worries over Jake Cornish intensified.

And viewers couldn’t agree more as they took to social media during the show to voice concerns over his ‘controlling’ behaviour after the water engineer held back his girlfriend from hugging her best friend Kaz Kamwi.

After Liberty said that he reminds Liberty often of their TV shows, ITV2 viewers blasted Jake for the awkward’staged moment’.

“Major red flag!” Love Island viewers went on social media to express concerns about Jake Cornish’s controllable behavior towards Liberty Poole during Thursday’s episode.

- Advertisement -

The episode’s first parts saw Tyler asking Kaz for an exclusive Love Actually Style. This caused tension to build between them.

Liberty, who is Kaz’s friend best, was happy to greet Kaz with a round of congratulations.

Jake wanted them to wait until Kaz came to them. This confused Liberty.

Millie raised concerns about Jake’s alleged ‘for-the cameras’ approach to marketing.

Concerning: Jake was criticized by ITV2 viewers for the awkward’staged moment’. Liberty said that he reminds Liberty often that they are on TV.

- Advertisement - Kaz and Tyler were ‘exclusively’ together in Love Actually moments. Jake asked Liberty and Kaz to wait and watch for Kaz to come.

One viewer took to Twitter to express his dismay.

“Why is jake not letting Liberty enjoy her friendship tf?” asked one person, while another wrote: “Lool why did Jake hold Liberty hostage like that #LoveIsland.”

“Jake’s a witch!” Why doesn’t he let Lib have a good time with her friend? One viewer screamed, “Ugh, this man is going to go crazy!” Another added, “Jake, you are so controlling. Why was he keeping Liberty from hugging Kaz?”

“Can we just talk about how controlled that jake was?” One Love Island fan admitted that he hated the show. Another added: “Jake said remember we are on TV.” That’s strange to me.

Bewildered: Liberty felt confused when Jake suggested that she stand aside and allow Kaz to come to her after Tyler announced her exclusive relationship with Tyler.

Worrying: Viewers took to Twitter to voice concern about Jake’s behavior.

Another viewer tweeted, “I’m glad Liberty’s questioning Jake’s behavior because he holding her back. The staged thing’ is a bit suspect.”

Liberty shared her feelings with Chloe Burrows in an open heart-to-heart conversation. She felt like she had had a difficult week and was starting to question the relationship with Jake.

She said that her gut instinct didn’t feel right and she doesn’t think he’s the one for her.

Surprise twist: Jake revealed to Liberty that both Millie (and Mary) are his fancies. He also said that he had been doubting their relationship.

Millie, Mary and Mary are his type. He also says he likes attractive girls and can appreciate them despite being with Liberty.