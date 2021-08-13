Man Utd to approve Amad loan following talks with Crystal Palace

After arriving in United from Atalanta, January 2017, Amad only made eight appearances during the last season.

Marcus Rashford may have had minutes of hope in his early absence following shoulder surgery, which could explain why he was absent for so long.

- Advertisement -

Jadon Sancho’s arrival at PS73million will further stifle any hopes of game-time, making a loan exit a sensible option.

His development will be aided by a break from Old Trafford with Sancho, Rashford and Paul Pogba ahead of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 20:11:07 -0000