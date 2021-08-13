Man Utd unveils new shirt designs for its four star stars

Manchester United get their season underway with a tough start at home against Leeds United in a Roses derby on Saturday midday – and fans will undoubtedly be queuing outside of the club shop to buy their stars’ shirts.

Jadon Sancho, along with Bruno Fernandes (Portuguese magician) and Marcus Rashford (hometown star), are all likely to become bestsellers at Theatre of Dreams.

Fans may be able to notice some changes in the kit numbers tomorrow. Four of United’s original teams have seen their number change following arrivals or departures. according to their official website.

Amad Diallo’s most prominent change is No 19, which saw the Ivorian move to No 16, in his first season at Old Trafford.

After his January switch to Atalanta from Italy, the winger played eight games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team, one with a fine header against AC Milan.

Marcos Rojo wore the shirt more recently. Michael Carrick, an unsung United and England legend, wore the shirt for years. He now coaches at Old Trafford’s first-team coaching program.

