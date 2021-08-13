Man Utd unveils new shirt designs for its four star stars

Manchester United get their season underway with a tough start at home against Leeds United in a Roses derby on Saturday midday – and fans will undoubtedly be queuing outside of the club shop to buy their stars’ shirts.
Jadon Sancho, along with Bruno Fernandes (Portuguese magician) and Marcus Rashford (hometown star), are all likely to become bestsellers at Theatre of Dreams.
Fans may be able to notice some changes in the kit numbers tomorrow. Four of United’s original teams have seen their number change following arrivals or departures. according to their official website.
Amad Diallo’s most prominent change is No 19, which saw the Ivorian move to No 16, in his first season at Old Trafford.
After his January switch to Atalanta from Italy, the winger played eight games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team, one with a fine header against AC Milan.
Marcos Rojo wore the shirt more recently. Michael Carrick, an unsung United and England legend, wore the shirt for years. He now coaches at Old Trafford’s first-team coaching program.
They are utterly similar in their playing styles. Carrick is known for his strong and exceptional passing skills, while Amad, a diminutive winger, has excellent technical skills.
If Diallo is able to replicate half of the success Carrick had at Manchester United, with 464 appearances and five Premier Leagues as well as an FA Cup, Champions League, and FA Cup, then Diallo will be a fan favorite.
Tom Heaton is the second kit changer. Over the summer, joined from Aston Villa.
Former United academy player, who was 19 years old when he left the club, never made a senior appearance as an adult, is now back at Old Trafford, with 377 senior appearances for various clubs, including Aston Villa and Burnley.
Sergio Romero, another goalkeeper, recently wore the No 22 shirt. Multiple reports claim that Romero has been in discussions with Granada CF, Spain. Heaton’s replacement shirt for Romero may be a sign that he is leaving.
Anthony Elanga (who wears the No 36 jersey) and Shola Shoretire (who wears the No 47 shirt) are also included.
Elanga isn’t far behind his predecessors in the No 36 position. Matteo Darmian was the most notable, having made just 60 appearances in the league for Manchester in the past four years.
Shoretire isn’t the only one who can wear the shirt. Other youth players have worn the shirt, such as James Weir, Angel Gomes and James Wilson, now-Salford striker. Danny Welbeck is a prominent name who wore this shirt in 2007/08.
United will face Leeds at midday on Saturday, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to maintain United’s excellent form last season.
It is however unlikely that any of the above players will be featured.
Fri, 13 August 2021 at 18:20:13 +0000