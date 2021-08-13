“Meanest” – Top Champion describes Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon and WWE Legends in one or two words

During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Bianca Belair played a fun game, where she had to describe popular WWE figures with actual or made-up words ending with ‘EST.’

Here’s how the EST of WWE described the company’s chairman, Vince McMahon:

Only one EST is possible. “Only one EST? Bianca Belair said that he is the “greatest” and the “smartest.”

Belair thought that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a villain because of his on-screen personality.

“Right now I believe he [Roman Reigns] is like, the most’mean’.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion also called Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, the “most talkative-est,” while describing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as the “prettiest” and the “legend-est.”

Additionally, she termed John Cena one of the “greatest” and the “most invisible-est.” R-Truth was simply the “funniest” WWE EST.

Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair’s WWE SummerSlam matches

Sasha Banks (left) and Bianca Belair (right) on Friday Night SmackDown

WWE SummerSlam in Las Vegas will be broadcast from Allegiant Stadium on August 21. Belair and Reigns will defend their titles at the pay-per view in singles matches.

John Cena will challenge Roman Reigns to the WWE Universal Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will be facing each other during SummerSlam, where the SmackDown Women’s Championship is at stake.

Reigns and Belair were only ever able to face their opponents on WWE TV.

The company’s second largest pay-per view of the year will see legends Edge and Goldberg wrestle. Goldberg hopes to beat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, and Edge and Seth Rollins could have a non-title match that features great storytelling.

You can see the details behind the feud between Cena and Reigns in the embedded video.