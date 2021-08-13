Melanie Sykes (51), gushes about her. Toyboy (24 years old) and their reunification in Venice

- Advertisement -

Melanie Sykes, 51, shared snaps to social media on Friday as she reunited with her toyboy Riccardo Simionato, 24, in Venice.

Recently, the television host flew to Italy for 51 years of her birthday. She met the gondolier there last year.

Melanie seemed to enjoy her vacation, gushing on Instagram about how the city and 24-year-old had ‘taken her heart’.

One photo shows the presenter showing off her toned stomach in a bikini made of stone grey, as she poses cross-legged at the beachfront.

Her chocolate hair was left straight and she wore silver-rimmed shades in her aviator sunglasses.

Melanie captured the landscape in separate photos. She also showed off her sun-kissed skin and toned body by wearing a backless gown.

The belt was elastic and cinched at her waist, which highlighted her beautiful figure.

Melanie pulled her blonde tresses back with the help a clip, and protected her eyes with round shades from the sun.

Before tagging, she wrote: “Ciao now beautiful Venice you and your people have mine heart,” before adding: “@ricky_simionato Amore”.

He replied sweetly, “Thanks for all the great times we had together.”

She wrote, “Dearest Tara @tjgristwood Thank you for your brilliant holiday book Perfect Twist.” This book is pacy and fun, but it’s also very sexy. __S.26__

“I’m so glad you’re in my life, and I think of you often. I can’t wait to spend the weekend with you. All my love Melanie xxxxxxx

#lidobeach #italy#venice #holidayread @tjgristwood & #beach#ontherocks. I’ve been busy working on future projects as well as lots of content for @thefrank_mag’s relaunching soon. [sic]

Melanie later captured romantic Venice architectures from a Gondola, and wrote: “Night Night [black heart Emoji] #venice @night #gondola#canal #magicalvenicenight #3magicalmoments”

Melanie met the 27-year-old gondolier in October after paying him PS72 for half an hour on his gondola.

Today With Des and Mel’s star Mel shared photos of Riccardo’s romantic trip to Italy via Instagram. The couple then enjoyed a day at Lake Garda.

Mel stated last week that she decided to leave television following her 30-year-long career. She felt she had ‘grown out’ of the industry.

In an Instagram posting, she stated that “At April’s end I left television. After filming three different projects on the bounce. You will be able to see them all over the next months.”

“It was obvious that I had outgrown it in so many aspects which I will talk in detail about in the future.

“That being said, I do hope that you enjoy these shows. Some of the shows are pure entertainment, others important.

I’m A Celeb’s star said: “The decision to leave was easy. After two years as editor at @thefrank_mag, I found my calling creatively & this has allowed me to reconnect with who I am and what I believe in.

“I have been very busy with the launch of Frank” which will go live Sept. 2018. @melaniejburnett and I began working together in 2019, it is a wonderful journey that I enjoy.