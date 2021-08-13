Moved to Rawalpindi: England v Pakistan games

England defeated Pakistan in the T20 Series at home this summer

The joint England women and men’s tour to Pakistan has changed from Karachi, to Rawalpindi in October. This is to assist with Pakistan and England’s T20 World Cup preparations.

After the original schedule, which had T20 internationals in October 14-15 and October 14, England will face Pakistan men.

Eoin Morgan and his side will depart Dubai to take part in the T20 World Cup. It is scheduled for October 16.

Since 2005, the men’s England team has not visited Pakistan.

England Women, who will be touring Pakistan for their first time, will take part in T20s the same day and the men. They then stay in Rawalpindi to participate for three internationals of one-day duration on October 17-19, 19-21.

On October 9, both England and Pakistan will leave for Pakistan.

Wasim Khan, chief executive of the PCB, stated that “we are thrilled to welcome both England’s men’s and women’s teams to Pakistan. This will mark their first visit to Pakistan since 2005.”

Both are scheduled for additional tours by the men of England to Pakistan during the fourth quarter 2022, in order to play white-ball matches and to host the ICC World Test Championship.