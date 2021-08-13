Nanci Griffith, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has died singer-songwriter dies aged 68

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith, 68, has passed away.

The Associated Press received a statement from her manager confirming the tragic news about her death.

It is not known what caused Nanci’s sudden death.

Gold Mountain Entertainment stated that Nanci wanted no formal statements or press releases for the week after her death.

Star, born in Texas. She is best remembered for hit songs like Love at the Five and Dime and from a Distance. Later, Cliff Richard and Bette Midler covered the song.

