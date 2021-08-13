Quantcast
28.4 C
United States of America
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Nanci Griffith, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has died singer-songwriter dies aged 68

By Newslanes Media
0
7

Must read

Nanci Griffith, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has died singer-songwriter dies aged 68

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith, 68, has passed away.

The Associated Press received a statement from her manager confirming the tragic news about her death.

- Advertisement -

It is not known what caused Nanci’s sudden death.

Gold Mountain Entertainment stated that Nanci wanted no formal statements or press releases for the week after her death.

Star, born in Texas. She is best remembered for hit songs like Love at the Five and Dime and from a Distance. Later, Cliff Richard and Bette Midler covered the song.

Stay tuned for more information.

- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 20:29.37 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMan Utd to approve Amad loan following talks with Crystal Palace
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks