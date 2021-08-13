Next week on Xbox: August 16-20

Next Week on Xbox: Welcome! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Click on their profiles to view more information and pre-order details. Release dates may change. Let’s get started!

Greak: Memories of Azur – August 17 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Side scrolling, single player game featuring hand-drawn animations. To guide the Azur lands, you will play the part of Greak, Adara and Raydel. You can alternate between the three siblings and utilize their special abilities to escape the Urlag invasion.

Get Piled Up Pile Up!

You can either work with friends, or you can rely solely on your imagination to create cardboard worlds that are full of unique and joyful adventures. As a group, unravel mysteries and solve puzzles to find the way to friendly residents of amber forests and sun-baked islands. You can also relax and play with your friends in exciting rounds of Boxball or Pile of Dunk.

Rogue Explorer – August 18

You can explore the depths of the abyss with a daring adventurer. Begin in a small town, and then venture out into the dungeons that offer varying biomes. Each one is more deadly than the previous. You can choose to alter your appearance, create weapons or armor, change your loot, modify your gear, and select from many skill enhancements.

World Superstar Strikers’91 August 18

The WSS91 conference is now open! You are now in the ’90s! You can expect action and graphics that are as good or better than the arcades. Get together a group of your friends in your living room. You can have a lot of different teams, like at least 40! There are many game modes, including leagues and tournaments. Imagine if each of us paid for half the game and then swapped it every week.

Mayhem Brawler August 19

Urban fantasy beat’em-up that brings back the arcade feel of the 1990s. It features comic-book-style art and kick-ass music, making it a fun experience you can take on your own or with friends. You also get to decide the next steps in the story by making your selections.

Recompile – August 19 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S * Xbox Game Pass

This atmospheric, Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure lets you take control of a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion. Recompile is set in the vast 3D environment of the Mainframe and features tight combat, 3D platforming as well as super-powered abilities. It also includes an environmental logic-based hacking mechanism.

Twelve minutes August 19S * Smart Delivery * Xbox Game Pass

A police detective enters your house and accuses your wife murder. Then, you are beaten to death. This interactive thriller features James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley.

Arietta of Spirits – August 20

Charming adventure game featuring a story filled with emotions, fast-paced combat, and no filler gameplay. Arietta, her family and their first visit to Grandmother’s cabin after she died a year ago. The family’s trip turns unexpectedly when Arietta makes a new friend, and she is able to communicate with strange spirits on the island.

Checkers for Kids – August 20 – Xbox One X Enhanced

Checkers for Children is an inspiring and traditional board game that appeals to younger audiences. You can play with a variety of toys and then customize them further by adding your favourite add-ons. Are you tired of boring black and white? You can change up the look of your play area as much or little as you like. Play with your fish, if your tired or just want to unwind.

Madden NFL22 August 20S

Franchise now has staff management and an improved scenario engine. Weekly strategy is also available. With unified progress, avatar progress and player classes can be shared between Face of The Franchise or The Yard. For the first time in Ultimate Team, you can adjust Superstar X-Factors during halftime. To receive an elite Passer strategy item and a Brady/Mahomes power-up, make sure you pre-order Madden NFL22. You will also get 20 Franchise Staff points. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with EA Play have the opportunity to get on the field early with a 10-hour member-only trial that starts now and includes exclusive, limited-time Ultimate Team Challenges.

Rise Eterna – August 20

A tactical RPG that is inspired by old games will feed your nostalgic side. You will embark on an exciting journey and meet many different characters. Then, you’ll be immersed in a compelling storyline. You can recruit up to fourteen characters with unique talents and tell a mature and dark story about the relationship between two souls who are trying to find the meaning in life.