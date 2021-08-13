Not Tonight 2 takes you on a roadtrip through an alternate, broken route America

Publisher No More Robots has announced Not Tonight 2, the sequel to 2018’s unapologetically political post-Brexit document-checking game.

PanicBarn’s Not Tonight 2 is a travelogue by PanicBarn that takes him across the pond and to an alternative USA where capitalism and political greed take center stage. The book is described as “basically America, The Video Game”. It features three stories that are interconnected by POC artists and authors.

Below is the trailer

The mission is to plot an American route and make “terrible decisions” along the way. No More Robots explains that rhythm games are used to serve burgers and assess religion.

The official blurb is:

A variety of political-driven minigames, “O Say Can You Se? Make sure your guests are following the right religion. Then join a cult and tap along to rhythm games.

“Not Tonight 2” interweaves the lives of Malik and Kevin as they race across America on a mission for Eduardo to be saved from the fascist Martyrs.

Not Tonight 2 will launch later in the year.