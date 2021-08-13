Paul Merton, Suki Webster achieve ‘absolute beginner’ level Motorhoming holidays

Rain was pouring down and it didn’t go as planned. Suki commented: “It has been raining all day, so no wonder it’s full of lakes.” But, England’s biggest national park still offers a lot for motorhoming vacationers.
Paul and Suki set out to Kendal. After getting lost, they found the Kendal Mint Factory.
Suki went behind-the scenes to the factory and bought as many Kendal mint cakes she could.
The mint cakes were made in Kendal over a century and became well-known when Sir Edmund Hillary used them to climb Mount Everest.
Suki described the cakes as “peppermint Sugar” and said they gave her lots of energy.
Motorhoming 2 with Merton & Webster was a great episode full of banter and fun.
Suki said that Paul was trying to navigate Kendal because her husband didn’t own a smartphone.
The name of their motorhome, Millie or Henry, was a bit confusing. However, the group reached an agreement at the end.
Paul and Suki made it to Windermere.
The pair tried to go wild swimming. Suki, who was wearing two wetsuits at the time, refused.
Wild swimming, like motorhoming is becoming more popular,
When asked what she was thinking, she replied: “Current, cold, wet water dark watery grave.”
All seemed to be well after “the world’s shortest wild swimming experience” and some issues with wetsuits.
Viewers were given little treats throughout the episode.
3 couples tested outdoor showers. Converted Airstreams were also highlighted.
Paul, Suki and their guide continued to Grasmere. They went on a challenging hike but it was definitely worthwhile.
They paddled to St Herbert’s Island their last stop in Derwentwater, smiling and dry rather than wet crying.
Paul and Suki thought their trip to the Lake District “exceeded all expectations”.
Their motorhoming vacation was successful despite the heavy rain.
The UK has many stunning places and Britons are very lucky to have so many choices.
Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 21:04:11 +0000