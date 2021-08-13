PS5 UK: Stock update and news about GAME, PS5 UK

PS5 stock news this week includes a big update for those still trying to buy a PlayStation console. Console hunters are kept up-to-date by stock tracker accounts. - Advertisement - Updates have been made to retailers such as Scan, Currys and Amazon UK so far this August. GAME UK is the likely next retailer to ship a large shipment of games to gamers. This is still a guess, but it seems that GAME will offer thousands of consoles for purchase next week.

These dates may change but it seems that things will start on August 17. - Advertisement - The PS5 Stock UK Tracker Account on Twitter shared this news. They have a track record for sharing drop before they occur. PS5 Stock UK sent the following message: We have been informed by GAME that GAME has moved its expected stock this week to Saturday 17 August. This could be due to delays in shipping the PlayStation 5 consoles. GAME has changed the release date for #PS5 consoles from 27th August to 27th August, as we reported exclusively 4 days ago. This is due to the shipping delay that we previously mentioned. GAME will go live on 17 August with preorders (9-11:30am).

The demand for PS5 consoles is very high in 2021. Retailers are unable to meet this demand. Stocks of the next-generation are often sold out in hours after being announced, so many people still have to wait for one. - Advertisement - The company sold 10,000,000 units worldwide, reaching the milestone on July 18th. It’s important to know when the PS5 restock will occur. However, it is also worthwhile knowing how each retailer ships its products.

Here are some examples of where you can buy the PlayStation 5 console at top UK retailers. AMAZON UKAmazon UK is more resilient to strain, but there are still some kinks that need attention. It is worth creating an account with card information. Gamers should add a console to their wishlist prior to checking out. In August, more stock will be available. ARGOSArgos is known for frequently crashing when there is high traffic. Stock trackers recommend that stock monitors use the Argos mobile app, and keep an eye out for local store listings. GAMEGAME, a UK retailer offering the best stock updates for PS5 consoles, is known to be GAME. Console hunters are advised to use Guest Checkout to make a purchase. This option is more likely to work than the other options. Expect the next PS5 stock to arrive around August 17.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 03:22.39 +0000